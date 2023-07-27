Cecilia Dapaah saga: There's another dangerous one on its way – Deputy minority whip

First Deputy Minority Chief Whip Ibrahim Ahmed

The First Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Banda, Ibrahim Ahmed, has said that Ghanaians should brace themselves for a scandal that is worse the that of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

Cecilia Dapaah is being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor after court documents reveald that the minister and her family lost US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash; assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000, during a robbery.



Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, on July 25, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Ibrahim Ahmed suggested some monies have been stolen from another government appointee which is way more than that of the former sanitation minister.



“There is another one coming and the money involved is way more and the money involved is crazy.



“It is not the same person (Cecilia Dapaah), it is a different person. These people… Cecilia’s money is even small,” he said in Twi.



The Banda legislator added that “We are investigating the matter and we would soon release details”.



Watch the interview below:





BAI/NOQ



