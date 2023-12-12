Cecilia Dapaah saga: Watch as Patience Botwe, Sarah Agyei, others leave court after 2nd appearance

The accused person leaving the court

The two house helps of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, and their five co-accused, who are being prosecuted for allegedly stealing some money and properties of the former minister and her husband, made their second appearance in the court on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

A video shared by GHOne TV via X showed the seven accused persons leaving the premises of the High Court in Accra after the proceedings for the day.



They were captured climbing into a blue police truck which conveyed them to the court, in handcuffs.



GHOne TV indicated that the judge presiding over the case adjourned it to Tuesday January 16, 2023.



The accused persons were slapped with 14 charges over the US$1 million, £300,000 and other properties, including Kente and pieces of jewellery, that were stolen from the minister's house.



The charges against them include a count of conspiracy, five counts of stealing and eight counts of dishonestly receiving.

They include Patience Botwe (one of the house helps), the 18-year-old who is accused of stealing most of the money stolen from Abena Dapaah’s home; and Sarah Agyei, the 30-year-old former house help accused of stealing some of the money.



The others are the boyfriends, ex-boyfriends and family relations implicated in the theft: Benjamin Sowah, 29, plumber; Malik Dauda 34, unemployed; Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary, a mechanic, and Yahaya Sumaila, excavator operator.



Watch a video of the accused persons leaving the court below:





BAI/MA









