Cecilia Dapaah saga: We should sound apologetic to Ghanaians – Adomako Baafi to NPP

Yaw Adomako Baafi, the former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the party's communicators to adopt an apologetic tone in addressing the Cecilia Dapaah issue.

Adomako Baafi emphasized that defending the embattled former sanitation minister is not in the party's best interest and could damage the NPP's image.



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV on July 31, 2023, he acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and stressed that the ongoing controversy surrounding the former minister is not a favorable narrative for the party.



According to him, despite no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing on Cecilia Dapaah's part, the party communicators should not be defensive in their responses to the allegations but rather adopt an apologetic stance.



“The NPP communicators, I will commend them, we should not be on the defensive, we should rather sound apologetic because it is not a good story even though we don’t have any basis that the woman has taken the nation’s money, for that aspect, the law will deal with it.



“It is painful, she is our mother and sister who has come to serve the nation, for us we had wished this did not happen, but for us as humans we are surrounded by problems, but that doesn’t mean we should betray her and at the same time that, it doesn’t mean we should defend what is indefensible.”

Cecilia Dapaah has since July 22 resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor after a search was conducted at her residence.



Meanwhile, police have submitted the docket of the case of theft as reported by the minister and her husband to the Attorney-General for advice.



However, some relatives of the former minister have also been questioned about the stolen monies from her Abelemkpe residence which led to her resignation from office and the current probe by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.







