Cecilia Dapaah vs OSP: Watch as Kissi Agyebeng, team leave court after interlocutory injunction case was adjourned

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng (L), Cecilia Dapaah (R)

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, and his team, made a notable exit from the courtroom after the interlocutory injunction case filed against the office by Cecilia Dapaah, was adjourned by the court to February 1, 2024.

Since the legal battle between Cecilia Dapaah and the OSP began, this is the first time Kissi Agyebeng was personally present in court to hear the application for interlocutory injunction filed by the former minister thorough her legal representatives.



An interlocutory injunction is a court order that prevents or compels a party from doing certain acts until the case is finally determined.



It is a temporary injunction issued during a trial to maintain the status quo or preserve the subject matter of the litigation.



The video shared on X by Accra based Starr FM, captured the special prosecutor and a team of four legal practitioners leaving the courtroom. As they moved away, they were seen having conversations believed to be about the proceeding that transpired in court.



Background to the interlocutory injunction filed by Cecelia Dapaah against the OSP:

Cecilia Dapaah on November 9, 2023, filed an interlocutory injunction application against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), seeking to stop the Office from further confiscating any of her properties until the criminal case against her is determined.



The application filed by her legal team prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Office of the Special Prosecutor or “his officers, assigns and servants, whomsoever or otherwise howsoever from taking any step that will adversely affect or prejudice the Applicants/Applicants’ [Cecilia Dapaah’s] rights including their right to a fair trial, their right to protection from deprivation of property, and their right to administrative justice, until the final determination of this suit, upon the grounds set out in the accompanying affidavit and for any further order(s) as this court may deem fit.”



Cecilia Dapaah filed a similar application on October 10, 2023 in an attempt to stop the OSP from investigating and prosecuting her and her husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor on charges of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.



In her application for a judicial review in her October suit, the former Minister prayed the court to declare the seizure and re-freezing of bank accounts on 5th September 2023 as unfair, unreasonable, capricious, and arbitrary.



the embattled former minister argued that, the court must approve her application to protect her property and personal rights and that damages will be inadequate to compensate her.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng and his team after the High Court has adjourned the case in which Cecilia Dapaah is seeking a prohibition and interlocutory injunction against the OSP to February 1, 2024 pic.twitter.com/kko7zr7ebG — Starr 103.5 FM (@Starr1035Fm) January 9, 2024

NW/OGB