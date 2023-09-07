Cecilia Dapaah yet to prove stolen monies are from businesses – Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has patted the back of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for re-freezing the monies in the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah's bank accounts.

While lauding the OSP, Martin Kpebu said the former minister has not proven that the huge sums of monies stolen were proceeds from her business(es).



Speaking on Ghana Tonight on TV3 on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Mr Kpebu intimated that Cecilia Dapaah would have given an explanation if the huge sums of monies stolen were from her business(es).



He further said the companies would have also come out to clear the air when the saga took over both the public domain and media space.



“There is no way we could look at the laws and allow Madam Dapaah to go with the money,” Martin Kpebu said.

He continued that, “She hasn’t shown she has run any business.”



The private legal practitioner added that, “From day one, if she had a company that was producing so much in selling and she had money and she could explain this, you think the company wouldn’t have come out?”



The Financial Division of the Accra High Court ruled on Thursday, August 31, 2023, that the OSP return all seized property of Cecilia Dapaah and unfreeze her accounts within seven days.



According to the court, the Office of the Special Prosecutor had no justifiable basis for the seizure of the property and the freezing of her accounts.

It further said the OSP acted on speculation and reaction to public sentiments.



But on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the OSP, after complying with the High Court’s order froze Cecilia Dapaah's accounts and monies again and also seized the property.



Background



Meanwhile, two housekeepers of Cecilia Dapaah are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at her residence in Abelemkpe in October 2022.

The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.



Both were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.



