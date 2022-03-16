Cedi Depreciation: No raw material will leave Ghana when I am elected president – Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor, Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party

Ghanaian politician, founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has blamed the current economic hardships in Ghana on the exportation of raw materials and mineral resources from the country.

She argues the exportation and sale of these resources at a cheaper price and then importing their finished products at high costs has adverse effects on the country’s economy.



Suggesting ways to improve the economic situation of Ghana and appreciate the cedi in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, she stated, “When I am voted President of Ghana I will make sure crude oil is refined here in Ghana and make sure we don’t import any. This way the cost of refined products (petroleum products) will be cheap. I will make sure everything in the country is cheap and improve the standard of living by ensuring there is a free port. I will also make sure no natural resources and mineral resources leave the country unrefined.”



According to the politician, she has already sent some people overseas to learn the processes involved in refining crude. “This plan will be realized sooner than later.”

Akua Donkor also indicated that the cedi is the one critical factor affecting the country’s economy. She believes Ghana should have kept using the British pound even after independence. “If this was done we wouldn’t be facing all these problems. So the cedi is a major problem of ours.”



She indicated that the whites are still taking advantage of Ghana even after independence and pledged to put an end to it when she is elected into office.



“I will no more allow for them to take us for granted. I will not take any loans from them and I will use the money we have here. I will make sure to use our natural resources to take care of the people of Ghana. I am going to lead Ghana into growth and development when I come to power,” she confidently declared.