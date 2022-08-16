Cedi depreciation: Ban import of poultry, rice, sugar et al completely! - Nana Ofori to gov't

Nana Ofori Owusu

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, has charged the Government of Ghana to immediately and completely ban the import of some food items into the country.

According to him, it is about time the Ghanaian businesses were given full ownership of the trade of certain commodities to boost the local sector and the country at large.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme while looking at the fast depreciation of the cedi against foreign currencies, particularly the US Dollar, Nana Ofori Owusu asked the government to take stringent measures against foreign imports to salvage the local economy.



The US Dollar has currently jumped from over 9 dollars to a cedi to 10 dollars.



The PPP National Chairman proposed what he believes is a lasting solution to the economic challenges, stating categorically that "we must ban completely the importation of cocoa, soft drink, fruit juice, fruits, poultry, meat".

"We have to ban it completely!. . "We must ban it and put pressure on the local economy and the local Ghanaians to fill this vacuum and let the agric sector focus on these areas so that Ghanaians can be the ones producing. We must completely ban the importation of rice and sugar."



He stressed that transforming the economy will not come easy but it behoves the government to be firm in its decisions.



"We must take difficult decisions. That's why we have leaders," he exclaimed.