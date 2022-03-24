8
Menu
News

Cedi will continue to depreciate until we change the structure of the economy – Dr Atuahene

Video Archive
Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A Banking & Corporate Governance Consultant, Dr Richmond Atuahene, says if government doesn't change the structure of the economy from a foreign base to a local base, it will be difficult to stabilize the cedi and help the economy recover.

"The country is a foreign-related country that we import everything; a structurally imbalanced economy....but it must change from that otherwise the currency will continue to go down and go down. We need to own the economy…we need to change the structure of the economy," he said.

The consultant who was speaking to the current economic challenges facing the country in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', said government needs to "tackle this challenge head-on and change the structure of the economy".

"Things we can grow in the country are all imported…we need to stop the politics and tackle it head-on. Until we change the structure of the economy nothing will change as far as the economy is concerned," he added.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP