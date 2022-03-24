Cedi will continue to depreciate until we change the structure of the economy – Dr Atuahene

A Banking & Corporate Governance Consultant, Dr Richmond Atuahene, says if government doesn't change the structure of the economy from a foreign base to a local base, it will be difficult to stabilize the cedi and help the economy recover.

"The country is a foreign-related country that we import everything; a structurally imbalanced economy....but it must change from that otherwise the currency will continue to go down and go down. We need to own the economy…we need to change the structure of the economy," he said.



The consultant who was speaking to the current economic challenges facing the country in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', said government needs to "tackle this challenge head-on and change the structure of the economy".



"Things we can grow in the country are all imported…we need to stop the politics and tackle it head-on. Until we change the structure of the economy nothing will change as far as the economy is concerned," he added.

Listen to him in the video below:



