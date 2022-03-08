Celebrating Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah for caring for the homeless, impacting young lives

Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah is building a city to house homeless people

It’s common talk when people say things like, “It takes a lot to be the wife of a pastor,” or, “It is not easy marrying a pastor,” but like all narratives, not everyone is boxed into such tales.

The name Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah, much as it carries a wealth of the weight of her husband, the founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Sam Korankye-Ankrah’s clout, is as much a tower of a name.



When many female spouses of pastors have only preferred the shadows of the call of God on the lives of their husbands, she has embraced the odds, carried along her own cross and in line with the vision of her husband’s mission, has gathered for herself her own ‘army.’



Popularly known as ‘Mama Rita,’ or the ‘Swagger Mama,’ Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah has not only been a mother to millions across the world, but she is what many call an approachable person.



On this International Women’s Day, GhanaWeb’s spotlight falls on her, celebrating her and all she has achieved thus far.



As a core part of the RCI vision, Mama Rita serves as Director of Social and Practical Ministry, which allows her to interact with a lot of downtrodden people, as well as women and most especially the aged.

With the support of her husband, and over the years, they have been able to impact many lives with the likes of their outreach missions to prisons facilities across the country, winning many people to Christ.



With her impact reaching to the farthest parts of the world, and with many young women taking inspiration from her, a group of young ladies who look to taking after her have formed a vibrant group called the 2G Ladies (Second Generation Ladies), in her honour.



She is also the President of Royal Ladies, the women's wing of the church globally.



She is also in charge of the School of Restoration, a branch of the church that allows for people who have left prisons to be well-prepared for reintegration into society. This school has seen to it that ex-convicts and even prostitutes have been welcomed back into society, and into the church.



Today, one of her biggest achievements so far, beyond her influence in the lives of many young people, alike elderly people, is the realization of her dream for a city of prayer and social support for young people to be built, coming to pass.

The City of Shiloh project is aimed at serving as a prayer ground for women, as well as serve as orphanage for homeless people.



The City of Shiloh, which will have about 1000 dormitories, 40 toilets, and bathrooms, a canteen, an auditorium for seminars and camp meetings as well as training centers to train women in Vocational and life skills, will also be opened for seminars, conferences, camp meetings and business meeting when completed.



It is located at Agortor-Tsopoli on the Tema-Ada highway in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.



Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah is also the host of a relationship and counseling program on Powerline TV called the Family Life Series.



From everyone at GhanaWeb, we say Ayekoo and may God bless you for being a mother with exemplary features.

Brief Profile of Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah



Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah is an alumnus of St. Mary’s Secondary School, Accra, Ghana, of the class of 1981.



She holds Diplomas in Business Studies, Counselling & Psychology, and Entrepreneurial Studies. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Entrepreneurship and Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a Master’s Degree in Governance and Leadership from the same institution; winning the best student award in 2006.



After ten years of working with Bank for Housing and Construction; Rev. Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah joined her husband, the Apostle General, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, in 1998, as a full-time minister of the gospel at Royalhouse Chapel International (RCI); a church they founded together in 1992. Together, they oversee this multi-racial, multi-national, non-denominational international charitable ministry with over 200 branches and affiliate churches in Ghana, USA and Europe.



In her capacity as Director of Social and Practical Ministry of RCI, Rev. Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah oversees various ministry departments and projects including the Men, Women, Young Adults, Teens and Children’s Ministries; Family Life Ministry, School of Restoration and all the humanitarian projects of RCI.

Mama Rita, as she’s affectionately called, founded the highly successful Royal Ladies Ministries International in 1994, now with ministry branches and affiliates all over the world, and particularly characterized by community outreach projects and the much talked about extraordinary International Camp Conferences currently held annually in Ghana, UK and USA.



She is a Career Guidance Adviser, Marriage Counsellor, Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker and Revivalist with a prophetic ministry.



She and her husband are blessed with four children and two grandchildren; and make their home in Accra, Ghana.