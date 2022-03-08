Celebrating Women: 4 female chief directors of govt ministries

Four Women Chief Directors

The role of civil servants in the governance process of Ghana is often not recognised because compared to the political leadership of the government, Civil servants are not that visible to the public.

Civil servants are responsible for implementing the vision of government.



Civil Servants in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are lead Chief Directors. Aside from the coordination of activities at the various MDAs, chief directors have the responsibility of advising the political heads (ministers).



Like any other field in Ghana, the non-political leadership of the ministries is dominated by males. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, GhanaWeb takes a look at four female chief directors who have broken the dominance and are implementing major policies for the development of the country.



Dr Afisah Zakariah



Dr Afisah Zakariah is the Chief Director for the Ministry of Gender Women and Social Protection.





Dr Zakariah is responsible for the implementation of policies that will improve the livelihood of the marginalised in Ghana and has championed the implementation of several government projects in this regard such as the Ghana School Feeding Programme, the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) programme.



She is a Medical Doctor by profession and holds a Master's degree (MPH), MPhil, Ph.D. in Public Health, and a Post Doctorate in Health Policy. She was the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health from 2015 to July 2018 and was posted to the Gender Ministry in August 2018.



Mabel Asi Sagoe



Mabel Asi Sagoe is the Acting Chief Director for the Ministry of Transport. Sagoe has over 20 years in the transport sector of Ghana.





Mabel Sagoe holds an LB from the University of London, a Post-Graduate Certificate in Business Administration from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a Bachelor of Arts degree (Hons) Sociology with Psychology from the University of Ghana.



Prior to her position as Chief Director, Mable was Chief Executive and Director Planning Monitoring and Evaluation at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



Cynthia Asare Bediako



Cynthia Asare Bediako is the Chief Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology. She was appointed as Chief Director in 2020.





Prior to her position was the Chief Director at the Office of Vice President, a position he occupied since 2017. She holds a Masters degree in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) from the University of Ghana, Legon, a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Administration from the Institute of Social Studies (ISS), the Hague and a Bachelors degree in Social Science from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Magdalene Ewursai Appenteng



Magdalene Ewursai Appenteng is the Chief Director of the Ministry of Communication. As the bureaucratic head, she is responsible for the administrative and technical functions of the ministry and all of its agencies.





Ewursai Appenteng holds a Master of Arts Degree in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana, a Master of Science Degree in Financial Management from the University of London, SOAS and a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the University of Science and Technology.