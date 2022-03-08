Celebrating the phenomenal Theodosia Okoh, designer of the Ghana Flag

The late Theodosia Salome Okoh designed Ghana's flag

Many women making strides in their various fields have been celebrated on International Women’s Day, but the ones who set the pace for these women to follow also deserve some celebration.

Ghana has had courageous women, who over the years made a name for themselves in a male-dominated world. One of such persons is the late Theodosia Salome Okoh.



Originally born as Theodosia Salome Abena Kumea Asihene, she was an activist, teacher, and artist.



The phenomenal woman was born on June 13, 1922, in Effiduase.



She started school at Ashanti Efiduasi Primary School, later went to the Basel Mission Middle, Senior and Teacher Training Schools in Agogo, and then Achimota School, where she received three years of training in Fine Art.



After Ghana gained independence from the British, the need for a flag was advertised, she submitted her design which was later adopted as the country’s official flag by Ghana’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah from March 6, 1957.



Mrs. Okoh played a leading role in the development of hockey in Ghana.

She was the first female chairman of the Ghana Hockey Association and eventually became president of the Ghana Hockey Federation for more than 20 years. Ghana first qualified for both Hockey World Cup and the Olympic games under her leadership.



She earned the name ‘the Joan of Arc of Ghana hockey’ by Ohene Djan – a sports administrator for her tremendous performance as a leader of the team.



Aside being recognised for designing the much-appreciated Ghana Flag, Theodosia Okoh was awarded the Grand Medal (GM) by the nation, and several awards from other institutions in the country. She received a citation from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and the National Sports Awards in 2004, as well as an award from the Sports Writers Association of Ghana.



Ghana still uses the flag she designed as a symbol and identification as a country. Mrs. Okoh left an age-long monument and asset with which she will always be remembered.



People like her deserve to be celebrated every day for setting the pace for other women and the general public to look up to and emulate.



Mrs. Theodosia Salome Okoh passed away in 2015 at the age of 93.