'Cement Block' 'killer' remanded over 20-year-old woman's murder

An arrested person

The Asokore Mampong District Court has remanded the 26-year-old man, who allegedly murdered a woman, Samira Yakubu, 20, at Parkoso Estate in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accused person, Akwasi Bonsu, has been provisionally charged with murder though his plea was not taken in court today, Thursday, 16 December 2021.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Mensah, told the court that they have not completed investigations and, therefore, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person for the police to conduct further investigations.



The court, presided over by Her Worship Afia Densi Asare Kyire, thus, remanded the accused person to reappear on 11 January 2022.



The accused person, on 13 December 2021, allegedly slashed the throat of the deceased and hit the head with a cement block, killing her instantly.

The half-naked body of the deceased was dumped in a garden at the residence of the accused person.



The police rescued the accused person from being lynched by the townsfolk who arrested and beat him to a pulp.



The parents of the victim, who were in court, called for justice for their daughter while refuting rumours that she was a prostitute.



They also indicated that the accused person was their late daughter's boyfriend.