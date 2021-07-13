Census: Enumerators doing ‘shoddy’ work dismissed - Statistical Service

Ghana Statistical Service

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says enumerators about whom complaints have been made because they failed to ask stipulated question are being sacked.

Speaking on the Sunrise morning show on 3FM on Monday, July 12, Head of Methodology for the 2021 Population and Housing Census Johnson Owusu Kagya said enumerators who ask a few questions instead of going through all questions could be sacked.



“If your structure has been given that census serial number and district name, we are able to identify who that enumerator is and we are also sacking people because some people come and do shoddy work; asking just few questions instead of going through all these and so we are sacking the enumerators for doing some of these shoddy work,” he told host Alfred Ocansey.



So far, about 80 percent coverage has been attained as of Sunday, July 11, when the exercise was scheduled to come to an end.

But the Service decided on extending the deadline by seven more days for a mop-up in some districts including Ga East, Ga West and Ga North in the Greater Accra Region.



The cause of delay in some areas is attributed to the non-cooperation of some residents.



But Mr Owusu Kagya said those are yet to be counted should cooperate with enumerators to make the exercise a success.