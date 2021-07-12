Census enumerators asking us irrelevant questions – Persons With Disability

PWDs say they are being asked irrelevant questions by enumerators

Persons With Disability(PWDs) want the Ghana Statistical Service(GSS) to review their questionnaire to appropriately capture their plights in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.

A group of PWDs calling themselves the Concerned Persons with Disability say the 2021 PHC enumerators have been asking irrelevant questions.



“PWDs who have been counted say enumerators also ask irrelevant questions. For example, the enumerators may see a person with disabilities and ask him or her whether she can see, can walk, can bath herself, can eat herself. etc. These questions with regards to PWDs are very few and not appropriate.



"They don’t capture the various category of persons with disabilities in the country, such as physically disabled, blind and partially sighted, deaf, persons with Albinism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, and little people, etc.”



Meanwhile, it said given the limited time, it’s imperative that government strongly considers extending the exercise by some two weeks and improve on the questionnaire, to enable it capture PWDs who haven’t been enumerated.



The Ghana Statistical Service has started a mop-up exercise for the 2021 Population and Housing Census that will run from July 12 to July 18.

This is expected to complete the work in the outstanding enumeration areas, the Ghana Statistical Service said in a press statement.



The government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim has assured that “no one will be left behind.”



“Currently, the completion rates in some districts based on the data received by the 12th day indicate that the enumeration will have to continue.



“These include Ga West, Ga North, Ayawaso West Municipal, Adentan Municipal, Ga East, Ledzokuku, La Nkwantanang-Madina, Kpone Katamanso, Shai Osudoku, and Tema West,” a statement by the GSS said Sunday.