Census field officers undertake listing in Ningo-Prampram

The 2021 Population and Housing Census

Source: GNA

About 358 Census Field Officers were involved in the listing of structures in the Ningo-Prampram District as part of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

The census listing which started on June 13, 2021, which ended on Sunday, June 20, 2021. This year’s census is on the theme: “You Count, Get Counted”.



Mr Larry Nii Dugba, District Census Training Centre Head and Field Supervisor for Ningo-Prampram speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tema at the weekend said the listing will give the Ghana Statistical Service the foundation for the actual enumeration.



The 2021 enumeration is expected to start on June 28 adding that afloat would be held through the principal streets of the district on June 27 which served as the census night.

Touching on the listing, he said the exercise went well as the field officers did their work well even though it was stressful as some have to commute into the hinterlands.



He said those who might not be at home at the time of the listing and found a call-back card from the officers at their premises should reach to the officers to suggest the day and time they would be available for the enumeration.



The call-back card contains the name of the census enumerator, phone number, and identification number as contained on their Census Enumerator’s ID cards.