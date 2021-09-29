Census is over, beware of people who parade themselves as census officials - GSS

The Ghana Statistical Service logo

The Ghana Statistical Service has cautioned the Public against household visits on the pretext of the census.

The Service has declared the 2021 census as officially over hence the public must be wary of persons who will storm their homes on the pretext of conducting a census.



The caution comes after the GSS released its preliminary report on the census.



In a statement issued by the GSS on Tuesday, it said their attention has been drawn to impersonators visiting homes and households claiming to be census officials.

The statement signed by the Director of Censuses and Survey Organization, Mrs. Abena Osei-Akoto said all the items given to census officials and filed officers including their t-shirts, caps, reflective jackets, and others are no longer valid.



The statement further commended the public for their support during the census and making the GSS achieve its objectives and goals which are important for national development.