Center for National Culture intensifies COVID-19 education through theatre

Source: GNA

The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) has intensified public education on COVID-19 and its preventive measures using theatre performances in the Ashaiman Municipality.

The event, dubbed: “Theatre in Education,” which took place at the Ashaiman market drew many residents within the vicinity to watch the spectacular performance from the drama troupe.



The theatre performances form part of the directorate’s COVID-19 Educational campaign.



The theatre players were a culmination of students from Kinbu Senior High School, Osu Presbyterian Senior High School, and Holy Trinity Senior High School, and a rap performance by Bob Jay.



Mrs Alice Alima Kala, CNC Greater Accra Regional Director said the message on COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols observation expressed via appellations, dance and drama sought to sensitize the citizenry on the pandemic.



According to her, using theatre performances for the sensitization campaign goes a long way to educate people as it leaves lasting impressions on their memories.

She noted that using local languages in communities to educate people also serves as a vehicle to drum home the severity of the virus and aids in understanding.



Mrs Kala bemoaned the situation where residents in Ashaiman do not adhere to the safety protocols especially keeping social distancing and wearing of face masks.



Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), interacted with some of the school children and quizzes them about the COVID-19 protocols after which he presented them with nose masks and sanitizers.



He stressed the importance of always observing the safety protocols in order not to contract the disease.



He said, "one does not contract COVID-19 when eating with another person, rather from droplets in the atmosphere which can enter into your nostrils when you do not wear the nose mask."

Mr Okyere noted that the government's swift response has accounted for the minimal number of cases and deaths but people have soon forgotten that the disease was still in the country.



He said, "they say good living makes people forget easily so we now feel is no longer with us but we should be aware that there are few polyclinics in Ashaiman so should this disease spread we have nowhere to go to. It is better to prevent contracting the disease altogether".



He said the fight against the virus was not yet over hence, the need to get the people to appreciate the existence of the virus and how it could be stemmed through various media such as drama.



“We believe that using drama will help the people to memories the COVID-19 preventive measures and also send the message across to the entire communities,” he said.



Mr Okyere and Mrs Kala went to the market to distribute face masks to traders and passersby while sensitizing them to always observe the Covid-19 protocols.