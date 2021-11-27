Central Region 90% ready for 37th National Farmers Day celebration.

Some of the preparatory works include road facelifts

Source: GNA

Preparations are far advanced as the ancient City of Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital, warms up to host the 37th edition of the National Famers Day celebration under the theme “Planting for food and jobs; consolidating food systems in Ghana”.

The event which is to be graced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Guest of honour, and Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area as chairman is slated from Sunday, November 28 to Friday December 03 at the Adisadel College Park.



While the venue is receiving a massive facelift ahead of the event, most hotels in the city are fully booked.



The national event includes a week-long agricultural exhibition and trade fair and the Farmer Market Initiative, where farmers would present their produce directly to consumers at the venue. This is to give opportunity to consumers to buy good quality produce at low prices, from sources they can trace.



The opening of the National Agricultural Fair and Exhibition will have all 16 regions showcase their rich culture, agriculture produce, farming products and machinery.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA), observed that work is on-going to clean the principal streets, and the dusty road leading to the main event site was under repairs.

Dr. Peter Omega, the Regional Director of Agriculture, in an interview with the GNA, said awardees would go through a health screening exercise at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), on arrival.



The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) would present four awardees from each Region, while others would be awarded by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Ghana Cocoa Board.



The awardees would have visit selected industrial and tourist sites, notable including the R and B Farms, and the Twifo Oil Palm Plantation, he added.



On Thursday, December 02, Dr. Omega said the ADB would engage awardees in a forum for sensitisation on pertinent technical issues and how to access funds to grow their businesses, as interact and learn from one another. He urged all to take active part in the event to promote good networking and strengthen bonds.