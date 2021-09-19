Central Region NDC mourns Ama Benyiwa Doe

Ama Benyiwa Doe, former Central Regional Minister

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has confirmed the death of Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe, Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West and Central Regional Minister.

According to Mr Kwesi Dawood, Central Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Madam Benyiwa Doe died at Teaching Maritime Hospital on Sunday, September 19.



He said she had served her party and country well.



“Truly, she has paid her dues to God, Ghana, the Great NDC, Central Region and Gomoa West and we pray to the Almighty to grant her a Peaceful Rest”, Mr Dawood noted.



“Auntie Ama was a real Titan and one of our foremost female voices on National issues”, he said and described her as a fantastic Cadre and a true and committed activist of the NDC.

He shared some fond memories of the Late Ama Doe and said “it was always a delight to listen to her views expressed in the Fante language which she spoke impeccably”.



Madam Doe served as MP for Gomoa West from 1992 to 2004 and Central Regional Minister from 2009 to 2012.



She was also a former member of the Council of State under the Mahama administration.



She also served as the national women’s organizer of the NDC.