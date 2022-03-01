Central Region NHIA records 88.50 percent by December 2021

Office of the NHIA | File photo

Source: GNA

At the end of December 2021, the Central Regional Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) achieved 88.5 per cent of its target of 1,429,911 membership.

Membership, it stated, was one of the key performance indicators of its successes.



During the period, the active membership of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) stood at 1,265,451 of the Region's 2,859,821 population.



Mr Fred Appiah, Central Regional Director of the NHIA, made this known at a two-day Performance Review Meeting for the year 2021.



The meeting, was on the theme: “Improving the membership performance to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”



During the year under review, four performance meetings were held to discuss ways of improving their performance to help achieve the UHC, known as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for all by 2030, he said.



“The NHIS is Ghana’s lead vehicle to achieve the UHC which had been benchmarked to enrol at least 80 percent of the country’s population unto the Scheme by 2030, Mr Appiah indicated.

He said it would require the concerted efforts of all stakeholders to achieve 80 percent coverage by 2030 and urged all to join forces to increase the membership in the region.



The Regional Manager disclosed that that tariff and code development for childhood cancers have been included in the benefit packages of the scheme and members will be provided with list of providers who have been authorised to treat childhood cancers at their facilities to enable them to sensitise the public on it.



He said indiscipline in some of the offices by some staff and supervisors who continued to report to work late should change forthwith to avoid sanctions.



On COVID-19 vaccination, he said, most of the staff of the NHIA have been fully vaccinated and urged those who were yet to do so to quickly get vaccinated.



“Let us continue to adhere to all the safety protocols to stay alive to work for Mother Ghana,” Mr Appiah added.