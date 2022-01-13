Central Region records marginal increase in fires

40 percent of fires were extinguished before firefighters arrived

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recorded a marginal increase in fire outbreaks from 611 in 2020 to 624 in 2021.

According to the Service, 40 percent of the fires, which were mainly domestic, bushfires, vehicle collision, industrial and commercial, were extinguished before firefighters arrived.



Assistant Commissioner Fire Officer (ACFO), John Amartey, the Regional Commander disclosed this at a thanksgiving service organized by the Service on Wednesday in Cape Coast.



It was to exalt the Lord for his blessings and guidance on personnel of the Service over the years and to seek further guidance for the years ahead.



The ceremony was graced by Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Central Regional Police Commander and Mr Kingsley Adjei- Boahen, Regional Coordinating Director.



Others are Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Fisal Disu, Central Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, Deputy Director of Prisons, Dominic Nicholas Arthur, the former Central Regional Director of the Ghana Prison Service and ex-service personnel.

ACFO Amartey said despite the intensified fire safety measures adopted across the region, there were still incidents of fire outbreaks.



Among others, he said, the Service had increased fire safety education from 319 in the year 2020 to 408 in 2021 and also increased premises inspections to 685 from 413 in 2020.



In addition, fire safety training also increased from 34 to 48 over the same period.



The Central Regional GNFS Commander said poor handling of naked fires, electrical faults, gas leakages and lack of adherence to safety education by many residents were the predominant causes of the fire outbreaks.



He advised the public to be extra careful when using fire and electricity, avoid overloading sockets and extension boards.

He appealed to the general public to report fire outbreaks as early as possible so that the command can effectively put them out to help save life and property.



Nonetheless, he commended the Service personnel for their dedication and commitment to duty and celebrated all gallant heroes who died in the course of firefighting, particularly ADO II Joseph Baidoo from Agona-Swedru.



He said, "The Central Region has one of the best and well-trained rescue teams in the country that continue to save lives during road traffic collisions, floods and drownings.



"We will forever remember ADO II who lost his life in the line of duty and others who sustained various degrees of injuries in performing their duties. We appreciate their dedication and patriotism," he said.