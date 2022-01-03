Central Region sees upsurge in Covid-19 cases

Awutu Senya East recorded 16 cases while Agona West Municipality had 14

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Health Directorate has recently recorded an upsurge in COVID-19 cases with 319 active as of January 1, 2022, and a cumulative of 5,257.

At the beginning of December 2021, the region had no active case but had a cumulative of 4,907 with 98 per cent of the number having recovered. There were, however, 31 deaths.



Mr Matthew Ahwireng, the Central Regional Health Promotion Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the active cases were from six of the 22 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies of the region.



Breaking it down, he said the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital had the highest of 200 active cases followed by Assin Fosu and Effutu with 42 and 23 cases, respectively.



Awutu Senya East had 16 cases while Agona West Municipality had 14.



Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) and Mfantseman had nine and five active cases, respectively.

Mr Ahwireng attributed the surge to vaccine hesitancy among the populace and said risk communication in the region needed to be stepped up to encourage people to take the jab.



He said all the districts were in full gear dialoguing with stakeholders to lead in the campaign to increase patronage of the vaccine.



Mr Ahwireng called on the people to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help reduce the rate of infection.



He pledged the Health Services unwavering commitment to contain the virus and called on all to take the vaccine to support in that direction.



He called on stakeholders, particularly the media, to support the education and sensitisation drive to promote adherence to the protocols and the intake of the vaccines.