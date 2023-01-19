Central Region will determine if NPP will break the 8 – Transport Minister

waku Ofori Asiamah , Minister for Transport

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has revealed that the Central Region is the key determinant for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to achieve its agenda of breaking the 8,

“Since 1992 it has been shown that any political party that wins massively in Central Region, wins power” he disclosed.



Ofori Asiamah made the disclosure shortly after the party’s reconciliation engagement at Cape Coast.



It was to reconcile the rank and file of the party in the region to enable the party to attain victory in the 2024 elections.



The reconciliation engagement which sought to address all issues and grievances was well attended by the National executives, Current Ministers from the Central Region, both current and former MMDCES, MPs and former Ministers among others.



The Central Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin pleaded for forgiveness from anyone who he has wronged, especially the former Vice Chairman, Mr. Ekow Ewusi and called on them to help the party to recapture lost seats and snatch more parliamentary seats as well as clinch to victory for the party in the 2024 elections.

“May we not be oblivious of the fact that, breaking the 8 goes beyond a tagline but to ensuring that we forge ahead in unity, hard work, peace, love and tolerance knowing that, the people of Ghana count on us to turn the fortunes around for our motherland”, Chairman Kutin noted.



“Social wound healing must be deliberate and it means, we must talk about our pains and resolve as a group to let go of them and forge ahead with a common purpose and aspiration. This affords us the opportunity to right our wrongs, better our rights, reason together as we lace our boots to break the 8”, he stated.



The General Secretary of NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua commended Chairman Kutin for coming out with such a laudable idea to open spaces for people to express their concerns and hoped this would help the party to achieve agenda break the 8.



According to him, his National executives within the party will work extremely hard to bring peace and stability to make sure there is a reconciliatory process throughout the length and breadth of this country.