Central Regional NPP Communications officer dead

Robert Ammisah, Robert Ammisah, Central Regional Communications Officer for the New Patriotic Party

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Central Regional Communications Officer for the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Mr. Robert Ammisah popularly known as “Staga” has died.

Mr Amissah, an asthmatic patient was said to have been driving from Kasoa to Cape Coast on Friday, April 22, 2022, alone and upon reaching Biriwa Junction in the Mfantseman Municipality, he suffered an asthmatic attack.

Information gathered indicates that Police officers at the barrier rushed to him and found him weak in the car.

He was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment but unfortunately, he passed on on Saturday (today) at dawn.

News of the death of Mr Amissah who was a teacher by profession has thrown the media fraternity in the Central Region into a state of shock and grief as many journalists have described him as an affable and hardworking communications officer.

The New Patriotic Party in the Central Region is yet to publicly announce his death.

