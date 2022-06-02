Central Regional NPP election to be held on June 4

Other regions have held their elections to select regional executives

The Central Regional Executive election has been fixed for Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Dunkwa On-Offin in the Upper Denkyira West district.

The Region could not hold its election as all other regions did last week following a court injunction that was placed on the exercise.



This was after the Central Regional Executives led by the Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Junior placed an injunction on the Ekumfi Constituency Election after one of the aspiring Chairman made allegations of fraud against him (Kutin) in a radio interview.



On Thursday, June, 2 the Cape Coast High court called the case between the Executives in the Ekumfi and the Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Junior but both parties couldn’t sit on the case and hence postponed the case to June 7.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that at a closed meeting held by the Central Regional New Patriotic Party Executives and some National Executives, after the court session, a decision has been taken to hold the Ekumfi Constituency Election on the June 3.



With that out of the way, the Regional election will then be held.