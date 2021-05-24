Central University Kumasi Law Faculty shut down by National Accreditation Board

Law Faculty of the Central University College Kumasi has been closed down

The National Accreditation Board has closed down the law faculty of Central University College in Kumasi.



Mynewsgh.com reports that the Kumasi law faculty of the school was operating a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme without proper authorisation from the country’s accreditation board.



According to the portal which did not state the number of affected students from the mishap, the development is being sorted out by the authorities of Central University College to avert any further issues for students enrolled on the 2020/2021 academic year.

Meanwhile, the main campus of the school, located in Accra continues to operate as one of the top accredited private universities in the country with its own Charter.



The National Accreditation Board has since communicated the reason for the closure of the Law Faculty of the Kumasi campus officially to the university.



The National Accreditation Board is responsible for certifying public and private institutions as regards the contents and standards of programmes; determine the programmes and requirements for the proper operation of an institution and the maintenance of acceptable levels of academic or professional standards in the institution in consultation with that institution.



Additionally, the NAB also decides the equivalences of diplomas, certificates and other qualifications awarded by institutions in the country or elsewhere; Publish as it considers appropriate the list of accredited public and private institutions and programmes at the beginning of each calendar year; Advise the President on the grant of a Charter to a private tertiary institution, and finally perform any other functions determined by the Minister for Education.