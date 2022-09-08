Central University SRC holds handover ceremony to usher in new executives

Newly elected members of the Central University SRC

Source: Rosemond Okraku, Contributor

The Student Representative Council (SRC) parliament of the Central University has organised a handover ceremony to usher in newly elected executives of the student governing council into office.

The ceremony held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the New Senate Room of the Miotso Campus, the 2021/2022 administration led by the outgoing SRC President Daniel Botchway handed over the baton to the new executives led by Ayimey Victor Worlali, the new SRC President.



Before the swearing-in, Mr Botchway delivered his end-of-term address highlighting major achievements of his administration including the building of a bus stop shed on the Aflao road leading to the main entrance of the school; the Me2U project initiated in collaboration with the welfare committee to support students in need, among other accomplishments.



"This indeed has improved the students’ experience positively on campus. Mr Speaker this change is what we worked so hard to achieve," he said.



“Mr Speaker, being a leader of a larger group is a very lonely expedition and I therefore, thank my cabinet members for your unflinching support and love irrespective of where the pressure was coming from,” he added.



The Chief Justice of the SRC parliament, James Wonder Doe, led the newly elected executives to take their oaths of office starting from Vice President Balengnuuri Calistus Ghandi, General Secretary Henry Deha, Treasurer Josephine Wilhelmina Olerkie Adjoteye and Women’s Commissioner Grace Ogechi Chijioke before the new president Ayimey Victor Worlali, who is also the outgoing SRC Vice President.

In his speech, the newly sworn-in SRC President Ayimey Victor Worlali said: "Life is indeed a continuous learning process and we must keep learning as such. On behalf of the SRC and the entire student body I humbly ask for support from management. Give the SRC the recognition it deserves, empower the SRC, adhere to the vision of the SRC as we align our policies to that of the school."



The event was graced by the Pro-Vice Chancellor; Professor John Ofosu-Anim, Dean of Students; Dr Mrs Gloria Clarissa Dzeha and lecturers from various departments.



List of the sworn-in SRC executives:



1. Ayimey Victor Worlali - SRC President 2. Balengnuuri Calistus Ghandi - SRC Vice President 3. Henry Deha - SRC General Secretary 4. Grace Ogechi Chijioke - SRC Women’s Commissioner 5. Josephine Wilhelmina Olerkie Adjoteye - SRC Treasurer