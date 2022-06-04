Central University SRC outdoors 'Me2U' campaign to support students' tuition fees

The campaign is dubbed the Support Central (Me2U)

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Central University main campus at Miotso has kickstarted a campaign aimed at supporting students who are struggling financially to pay their tuition fees.

The campaign dubbed the Support Central (Me2U) is in collaboration with Diplomats, a group of Level 300 students from the Communication and Media Studies Department. This comes after they realised a surge in the number of students who were affected by their inability to pay their tuition fees.



The rationale behind the support fund is to garner donations from the student body to help pay fees of financially constrained students of the university.



“The trimester which was created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in the number of students who are behind in their fee payments this semester. This is why the SRC Me2U Student Fund is being created in partnership with the Welfare Committee of Central University,” a statement from the SRC read.

The 'Me2U' campaign primarily runs on a USSD platform which people can use to make their cash donations meant to support the students. Persons can donate using the shortcode; *844*844# and follow the salient steps to make their donations.



The Central University SRC is optimistic that funds generated from the campaign will go a long way to support students in these difficult times.



