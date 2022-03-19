0
Centre for Plant Medicine Research receives financial support

1.21436409 File photo

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) has received a grant of Ghc 100,000.00 from the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to support its Endowment Fund.

The Fund, launched on November 30, 2021, is to facilitate research and development at the CPMR.

The NLA made the donation in fulfilment of a pledge to the Centre during the latter’s 45th-anniversary durbar, where two new products “Ampoforte” and “Immunim” were launched.

Mr Samuel Awuku, Director General, NLA, presented the money to Dr Kofi Bobi Barimah, the Executive Director, who, together with his team paid a courtesy call on the Director-General.

Mr Awuku said there was the need to support activities of the Centre, adding that they deserved the attention and interest of the government since they formed an integral part of national development.

Dr Bobi Barimah expressed gratitude to the Authority for supporting the Endowment Fund.

