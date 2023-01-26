0
Menu
News

Cervical Cancer :Early testing way to go – Public Health Nurse

Akua Oduro Nuamah Akua Oduro Nuamah. Public Health Nurse

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com

A Public Health Nurse and Midwife at Elimmas Health, Akua Oduro Nuamah has admonished women to seek early HPV DNA testing in order to know their cervical cancer status.

She made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show.

Cervical cancer, a silent health killer which is claiming more lives than hunger and poverty in Ghana has been put on awareness for the month of January and one safest ways to go about it is the HPV DNA Test.

The test, which is self-sampling with the use of the swab stick according to Madam Akua Nuamah, will help one know their status and how to go about the treatment and prevention.

According to the Public Health Nurse, some women have stronger systems that can oppose and fight the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), but since the virus has silent traits and can be hidden within the cervix for ten to fifteen years before its effects get visible, it is imminent that one seeks early test because it is difficult to randomly know women with such strong system and those without the strong system.

She further added that the disease can be contracted through sex and men can also be infected though men do not have a cervix, they develop rashes around their penile region which can be due to oral or anal sex.

She also pleaded with the government to introduce basic testing onto the National Health Insurance Scheme to make it easy and accessible to everyone in the country.

Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue