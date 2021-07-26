ChaLoG chides Akufo-Addo over delay in nominating MMDCEs

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Civil society group Chamber for Local Governance (ChaLoG) is accusing the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of employing “unnecessary” and “unproductive” processes in nominating metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) seven months into his second term.

ChaLoG says the move has “intended” and “unintended” consequences on the smooth administration of the 260 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs).



“ChaLoG wishes to call on the President to urgently come to terms with the negative impact his actions and inactions which has led to the delay in nominating MMDCEs to be confirmed by the Hon Assembly Members, is having on the smooth administration of the MMDAs,” it said in a press release on Sunday, July 25.



The Chamber made reference to a directive by President Akufo-Addo through the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, a few days after his swearing-in, that the MMDCEs of his first term continue to act until new persons are confirmed.



“As a result of this directive, all the MMDAs across the country have not undertaken any new projects even though they continue to collect Property Rates, Business Operating Permits, Markets and Lorry Tolls from rate payers, yet no capital projects are being undertaken by the Assemblies seven months into the year 2021,” said the press release signed jointly by four executives including President Dr Richard Fiadomor.

“ChaLoG can authoritatively state without any iota of doubt that the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) which is meant to support the MMDAs to undertake development projects have also not been released to the MMDAs the whole of this year, all as a consequence of the unnecessary and unwarranted delay in nominating MMDCEs.



“ChaLoG therefore finds the unproductive delay in nominating the MMDCEs by the President as sign of the non prioritisation and the seeming lack of interest in the proper functionality of the Local Governance Structures in this country.”



The Chamber, therefore, wants immediate action for the gains made over the years to be consolidated.