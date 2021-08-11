Chainsaw operator shot dead at Numreso

The deceased was hired by the community authorities to cut down wood logs

A Chain Saw Operator, Mr. Kwame Kaya has allegedly been shot dead at Numreso in the Amansie Central of the Ashanti Region.

Reports gathered by Rainbowradioonline.com indicate that the deceased was hired by the community authorities to cut down wood logs for their toilet.



Unknown to Kwame Kaya (deceased), the concession in which he was to cut the logs was owed by a businessman.



Some youth wielding guns believed to be affiliated with the businessman allegedly accosted the deceased in the forest.



A scuffle ensued between them and the chainsaw operator.

Unfortunately, one of the youth pulled out his gun and shot Kwame Kaya in the upper shoulder.



He died instantly. The body has been conveyed to the morgue awaiting autopsy.



An investigation is currently underway.