Chairman Dollar leads race to win Greater Accra second vice chair position - Research

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Greater Accra Regional Second Vice Chair aspirant, Eric Nartey Yeboah (Chairman Dollar), leads the race to become the Second Vice Chairman for Greater Accra Region according to research by the University of Ghana Political Science Department.

According to the research, Chairman Dollar leads with a huge margin to win the Second Vice Chairmanship position for Greater Accra Region.



The Research further shows that Eric Nartey Yeboah will win with a margin of 35% over his opponents.



He has revealed that the rationale behind his decision to run for the position was a collective decision made by the Constituency Chairmen of the party in the region.



He appealed to party supporters to all the time bury their interests for the interest of the party.



He warned that if people who can do the job are not elected, the party may not be able to break the eight-year political jinx.



We need people who can do the job to break the eight and not just people who just want positions to take a vote in the upcoming presidential primary of the party, he laments.



Below Is The Research Conducted By the University of Ghana Political Science Department:



*CHAIRMAN*



1. Alfred Boye *(54.5%)*



2. Divine Agorhome *(45.5%)*



*1ST VICE CHAIR*

Mrs. Joana Adda Frances *(89.1%)*



*2ND VICE CHAIR*



1. Mr. Eric Nartey *(35%)*



2. Mr. Peter Vanderpuye *(25%)*



3. Mr. Francis Ebo Mensah *(21.5%)*



4. Mr. Jeffrey Osei *(18.5%)*



SECRETARY



1. Mr. Odarlai Parker France *(45.5%)*



2. Mr. Solomon Assante *(35.5%)*



3. Mr. Emmanuel Clottey *(19.0%)*



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



1. Ben Kwaku Asare *(55.5%)*

2. Baba Seidu *(39.8%)*



Abstention (No Vote) *(4.7%)*



TREASURER



1. Ms. Francisca Anyorkor *(52.5%)*



2. Ms. Racheal Tutu *(47.5%)*



ORGANIZER



1. Nathaniel Bossah *(40.0%)*



2. Prince Obeng *(35.0%)*



3. Romeo Sarfo *(25%)*



WOMEN ORGANIZER



Ms. Edem Attipoe *(29.5%)*



Ms. Grace Acheampong *(27.5%)*

Ms. Naana Eyeson *(24.5%)*



Ms. Naa Torshie Torto *(18.5%)*



YOUTH ORGANIZER



1. Moses Abor *(45.5%)*



2. Isaac Asare *(25.5%)*



3. Harriet Serwaah *(10%)*



4. Kwame Apenteng *(10%)*



5. Gabriel Anandiya *(9%)*



NASARA COORDINATOR



1. Kamil Hussein *(49.5%)*



2. Abdul Amid *(21.5%)*



3. Alhaji Ishaq *(20.0%)*

4. Mumin Abagje *(4.0%)*



5. Jeff Kassim *(2.5%)*



6. Hajj Tiicas *(2.5%)*



In this research, the target was constituency executives with a sample size of 340 in a population of 600+ delegates. A margin of error of +/-5 at a 95% confidence level.



*Methodology*



This is an opinion poll conducted with the use of Pollscape, phone calls, and Social media.



*Research Questions*



1. Whom will you vote for in the regional officers' elections.



2. Whom are you much familiar with in terms of achievements and good performance, past or current?



For Enquiries contact the department desk.