Chairman Kutin didn’t want Kwamena Duncan as Central Regional Minister – Ken Agyapong claims

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has claimed that Central Regional Chairman of the party, Robert Kutin Jnr alias Chairman Kutin vehemently opposed the appointment of Kwamena Duncan as regional minister in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Ken Agyapong but for his intervention, Kwamena Duncan would not have been selected by the president.



“Myself and Chairmen Kutin, we both don’t like positions, so we go there with our list to negotiate. I can tell you the truth, the only person that was mentioned by President Akufo-Addo without the influence of myself and chairman Kutin is Wireku Brobbey. Everybody was negotiated for by chairman Kutin and I.



“Today I have to tell you what transpired. Kwamena Duncan, Chairman Kutin didn’t want him to be the regional minister. President wanted Kwamena Duncan so I said please, he has appointed the likes of Hawa and Asiamah for us.



"If the man in charge of the appointment says he wants Kwamena Duncan then please let him have it. Kwamena Duncan should listen to me if he doesn’t know how he got his position. Chairman Kutin was strongly against him,” Kennedy Agyapong stated during an interview on Kastle FM.



He was speaking on his contribution to the NPP in his home region, the Central Region.

“Look at my contribution in Central Region. I challenge every politian if anyone can match me. I am challenging everybody. So, those of you thinking you have ministerial positions so they can intimidate everybody, how did you become a minister?



"If you don’t know, don’t forget that even if you are interested in a position, you cannot go directly to the man and say that give me this post. You can’t and the one who has already been appointed cannot go and fight for you or the next person,” he stated.



According to Ken Agyapong, he has not only been instrumental in providing resources and financial support to the party but has been influential over the years in terms of getting members from the region appointed into government.



Ken Agyapong has called out several individuals in the NPP for being ungrateful to him despite his influence in getting them appointed into government.



Some of his 'victims' include Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson who served as Minister for Special Development in Akufo-Addo's first term.

According to Ken Agyapong, he played a vital role in the creation of the Special Development Ministry, specifically for Hawa Koomson.







GA/SARA