Chairman Samba calls for cooperation between police and Tamale residents to deal with insecurity

Chairman Mohammed Bantima Samba Adam and security personnels

The Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Mohammed Bantima Samba Adam, has appealed to residents of Tamale and its surrounding communities to cooperate with police to deal with the rising insecurity in the area.

He said this when he was speaking exclusively to radio Tamale's Fuseini Safianu following the recent comments by the Tamale mayor, Mr. Sule Salifu that the police have withdrawn their nightly services.



"I think the security can not fight crime without the support of the citizens. That is why I am appealing to the people to maintain the good relationship between them and the police. I don't think the police are called the people's friends for nothing," Chairman Samba said.



"And if it there is a problem the police know and we are not in the know, they should find a way to channel their grievances through the right people, we can all come in to help address it," he added.



At an award event last week by Northern Excellence Awards, the Tamale mayor disclosed that the police in his jurisdiction have withdrawn their night services, though he did not tell why.

But sources close to the Northern Regional Police Headquarters say the recent shooting at Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale which resulted in the death of one Hakeem leaving several others injured and the subsequent reaction from the residents could be the reason.



The sources further revealed the police told the regional minister and the mayor that they are no more safe, looking at the reaction of the civilians, and could only perform their normal duties when they are sure they would be safe.



There has been bad blood between the civilians and the police off late due to the actions of few officers, who in the past were interdicted for their actions.