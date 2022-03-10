Chairman Wontumi hasn’t been a good leader - NPP’s Kofi Kwafo

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP

Source: David Stevenson Manu, Contributor

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Kwafo, has questioned the leadership qualities of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako.

He says Mr. Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi hasn’t been proactive so much in handling some wrangling in the party.



His comment comes in the wake of some aggrieved members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fomena constituency decision to earlier this week, replace the party’s posters in its office with that of former President John Dramani Mahama.



The dramatic move by the NPP members was to protest against what they referred to as attempts by the party to impose the 2nd Deputy Speaker, Andrews Asiamah on them.



According to them, they cannot fathom the rationale behind the exemption of the constituency in the party’s polling station executive election.

Speaking on Oyerepa Breakfast Show, hosted by Nana Yaw Mensah Joel, the NPP foot-soldier slammed Chairman Wontumi for not working to satisfy the need of party faithfuls in the Ashanti Region.



He also mentioned that grassroot members in the NPP party have been left unhappy for being treated unfairly since the party won the 2020 General elections.



He, therefore, wants Chairman Wontumi to sit up and assiduously for the good course of the party in their quest to win the 2024 general elections.