Chairman Wontumi places GH¢5,000 bounty on Afia Schwarzenegger

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, has offered to reward anyone who gives information about the hiding place of Afia Schwarzenegger an amount of GH¢5,000.

In a wontumionline.com report, Chairman Wontumi called on the general public to help the security forces locate Afia Schwarzenegger, after the Tema High court sentenced her to ten days in prison with a fine of GH¢60,000.



This report comes after the socialite and mother of three went silent on social media, and her whereabouts remain unknown to many.



In an interview with Movement TV, Lawyer for Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw, declared Afia Schwarzenegger “Ghana’s most wanted".



The private legal practitioner indicated that his team has handed over the warrant to all security patrol teams in the country to ensure Afia Schwarzenegger is arrested when spotted along the borders of Ghana.



He also cautioned anyone who is harbouring Afia Schwarzenegger to put an abrupt end to it or face the law when apprehended.

Meanwhile, Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic and UTV, were cited for contempt of court.



The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.



The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.







