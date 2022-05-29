17
Chairman Wontumi re-elected as NPP Chairman for 3rd time

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

This is the third time Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, is securing the seat.

Chairman Wontumi first won the position in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. Before that, he was the constituency chairman for Bosomtwe.

The vociferous Chairman polled 464 votes against that of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.

Other members of the party who contested for the Chairmanship position included Asare Bediako, Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.

Robert Asare Bediako, who is contesting the chairmanship position for the second time, polled 20 votes to be the third. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former MP for Ejisu, polled nine votes and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah managed three votes to be in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Find below the full results:

CHAIRMAN

Bernard Antwi Boasiako Boasiako -464

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -306

Asare Bediako -20

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi - 9

Oheneba Adum Bawua -3

FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN

Kwabena Senkyire -=342

Patrick Acheampong -358

Kennedy Marfo -76

Yaw Amoaten -26

SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN

Victoria Owusu Acheaw - 422

Patrick Gyamfi-153

Oscar Riches - 140

Samuel Abanga -41

Mohammed Seidu -32

Abraham Boadi -11

Adu Asamoah Kwasi Joseph-=3

WOMEN ORGANISER

Nana Ama Ampomah - 419

Beatrice Owusu -344

Adwoa Konadu - 39

ORGANISER

Francis Adomako

NASARA COORDINATOR

Salim Bamba

SECRETARY

Lawyer Kwame Adom Appiah - 411

Nelson Owusu Ansah - 390

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Alan Gyimah - 538

Paul Yandoh - 190

Shadrach Agyapong - 38

Kwame Bediako - 38

YOUTH ORGANISER

Safo Raphael Patrick - 294

Martin Ameyaw - 245

Gyimah Boateng Henry Kwaku - 147

Isaac Bonsu - 32

Agyako Lawrence - 30

Kwabena Amo Aidoo - 25

Michael Ofori Akuoko - 21

Ohemeng Ian Moore - 7

TREASURER

Hajia Zainab - 388

Isaac Osei Kwarteng - 221

Frederick Addai - 151

Foster Kojo Asare - 41

