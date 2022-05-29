Chairman Wontumi re-elected as NPP Chairman for 3rd time

Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

This is the third time Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, is securing the seat.



Chairman Wontumi first won the position in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. Before that, he was the constituency chairman for Bosomtwe.



The vociferous Chairman polled 464 votes against that of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.



Other members of the party who contested for the Chairmanship position included Asare Bediako, Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.



Robert Asare Bediako, who is contesting the chairmanship position for the second time, polled 20 votes to be the third. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former MP for Ejisu, polled nine votes and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah managed three votes to be in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Bernard Antwi Boasiako Boasiako -464



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -306



Asare Bediako -20



Kwabena Owusu Aduomi - 9

Oheneba Adum Bawua -3



FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN



Kwabena Senkyire -=342



Patrick Acheampong -358



Kennedy Marfo -76



Yaw Amoaten -26



SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN



Victoria Owusu Acheaw - 422



Patrick Gyamfi-153



Oscar Riches - 140



Samuel Abanga -41

Mohammed Seidu -32



Abraham Boadi -11



Adu Asamoah Kwasi Joseph-=3



WOMEN ORGANISER



Nana Ama Ampomah - 419



Beatrice Owusu -344



Adwoa Konadu - 39



ORGANISER



Francis Adomako



NASARA COORDINATOR



Salim Bamba

SECRETARY



Lawyer Kwame Adom Appiah - 411



Nelson Owusu Ansah - 390



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Alan Gyimah - 538



Paul Yandoh - 190



Shadrach Agyapong - 38



Kwame Bediako - 38



YOUTH ORGANISER



Safo Raphael Patrick - 294



Martin Ameyaw - 245

Gyimah Boateng Henry Kwaku - 147



Isaac Bonsu - 32



Agyako Lawrence - 30



Kwabena Amo Aidoo - 25



Michael Ofori Akuoko - 21



Ohemeng Ian Moore - 7



TREASURER



Hajia Zainab - 388



Isaac Osei Kwarteng - 221



Frederick Addai - 151



Foster Kojo Asare - 41