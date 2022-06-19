Chairman Wontumi secures Order of Substituted Service against Afia Schwarzenegger

Chairman Wontumi

Afia Schwar to be served suit publicly in newspaper

Chairman Wontumi sues for defamation



Wontumi seeks GHS2m and restraining order against Afia Schwarzenegger



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and business magnate, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has secured an Oder for Substituted Service of the suit filed against Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger.



If readers would recall, Chairman Wontumi through his lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, sued Afia Schwarzenegger praying the court for damages of two million Ghana Cedis (GHC 2,000,000.00) for defaming the plaintiff.



The writ also asked the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, her workers, servants, allies, agents, assigns or anybody claiming or taking instructions from her from further publishing any defamatory material against the plaintiff.

The suit comes after the Ghanaian actress alleged in a viral Instagram video that she has had sexual relations with Chairman Wontumi and that the latter farts when he reaches his climax during sex.



However, attempts to serve her the suit in person have proved futile. It is against this backdrop that lawyer Maurice Ampaw has secured an order for substituted service of suit against Schwarzenegger, Daily Guide reports.



According to a Tema High Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Afia Schwarzenegger is considered served if Chairman Wontumi and his legal team meet the following conditions; serve the defendant by posting copies of the processes on the Tema High Court’s notice board, any adult member of the defendant’s family as well as one publication in the Daily Graphic newspaper.



The presiding judge stated that the order is to take effect eight days after the posting at the various places as ordered by the court.