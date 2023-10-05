Chairman Wontumi should be arrested not Ken Agyapong – Political science lecturer

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Jonathan Asante Otchere, has called for the arrest of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, due to his alleged involvement in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) activities, which have had a detrimental impact on water bodies.

He emphasized that the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong, an NPP flagbearer hopeful, for issuing threats would not contribute to development.



Mr. Asante Otchere stated, "Chairman Wontumi comes out with his usual tantrums in the Twi language. It is rather Chairman Wontumi who is to be arrested for engaging in galamsey. There’s no way causing Ken to be arrested will generate development; it will further the disunity."



He added, "Wontumi is just like a jailed bird walking around."



These remarks were made in response to Chairman Wontumi's threat to have Kennedy Agyapong arrested if he makes any further threats against his life.



Mr. Asante Otchere, speaking on News Night on Metro TV, expressed concern that both Chairman Wontumi and Kennedy Agyapong, who are prominent members of the NPP, are causing harm to the party.



He highlighted the factionalism within the NPP and its negative impact on the party's cohesion, suggesting that the party has reached a crossroads and activated a self-destructive mechanism.

"There is an agenda to perpetrate Akufo-Addo’s line of faction within the party. Mr. Kufuor spoke about factionalism within the party and the negative effect it is having on the community of the party," Asante Otchere remarked.



He also warned of potential chaos and increased discord within the party if the current situation persists, particularly given Kennedy Agyapong's outspoken nature.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/BOG