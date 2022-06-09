Chairman Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation

Chairman Wontumi

Businessman and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has sued Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger) for defamation.

The plaintiff, Chairman Wontumi, is asking for two million Ghana Cedis (GHC2M) as damages, costs including legal fees and a perpetual order restraining the defendant and allies from further publishing any defamatory materials against him, and any other order that the court shall deem fit.



This was contained in a writ of summons dated June 9, 2022, available to GhanaWeb.



In the statement of claim, the plaintiff said Afia Schwarzenegger had on June 4, 2022, made social media posts that smeared his reputation.



The plaintiff is asking the court to order the defendant to retract and render an unqualified apology for the defamatory statements.



A few days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed in a social media post and also in a video clip that she had had sexual intercourse with Chairman Wontumi.

Her claim was vehemently rebutted by legal practioner Maurice Ampaw who served an indication that Wontumi would sue the showbiz personality at the Tema High Court for defamation.



Afia Schwarzenegger, however, invoked curses on Maurice Ampaw for doubting her claims. In her quest to prove that she had uttered nothing but the truth, she asked the deities to strike Mr. Ampaw dead if it was true she ever slept with the politician and vice versa.







Background



In an Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger labeled a 47-year-old woman barren. Although she did not disclose the identity of her target, some concluded it was a staff of Wontumi Radio.

According to reports, the said staff was chosen ahead of Afia Schwarzenegger, who had earlier indicated she was joining the Accra-based radio station.



The decision to choose another over her, made her switch allegiance as she joined the campaign team of Wontumi’s contender in the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman race, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA).



After Wontumi was announced the winner of the contest, Afia Schwarzenegger poohpoohed his victory, causing a section of the public to chastise her for being ungrateful, considering that Chairman Wontumi once supported her during her father’s funeral. She later cast inuendoes, calling a fellow woman barren while stating that she [Afia] used to have sexual encounters with Wontumi.



“Now that I have your attention… I Queen Afia Schwarzenegger will never ever work with my ex regardless of the money involved. I can't disrespect my man like that. Aunty 2nd choice, you won nothing… You were offered what I rejected… Where were you when your boss sorry my ex was kissing my ass just for a logo? While you are at it, ask him how much he paid for just a picture... I'm not cheap like you…” she fumed on Instagram.



But Maurice Ampaw on Wontumi TV insisted that Afia Schwarzenegger was spewing lies. The lawyer threatened that Wontumi will soon press charges against the comedienne for smearing his hard-earned reputation.













