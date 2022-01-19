Chairman of Christian Divine Church arrested for alleged financial malpractice

Chairman of the Christian Divine Church (CDC), Apostle Ebenezer Boahene

Correspondence from Western Region:

Chairman of the Christian Divine Church (CDC), Apostle Ebenezer Boahene, has been arrested in Tarkwa in the Western Region by a team of police officers from the National Police Headquarters, Accra for alleged financial malpractices.



He has been accused of diverting church funds into a different company account.



He was taken to the Tarkwa Divisional Command where his statement was taken.



Speaking to the media, the Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander, ASP Andrew George Kuma, said the Christian Divine Church has a leadership problem which is at the law court and the Western Regional Police Command.

He explained that since the Tarkwa Divisional Command is aware of the impasse, his outfit has discussed with the National Headquarters to bail the accused person so that he reports to the National Headquarters on Thursday, January 20th, 2022.



The complainant of the case, who is a Presiding Elder and a member of the National Finance Board, Elder David Agyekum indicated the fact that it’s a church organization doesn’t mean he can take the law into his own hands to embezzle the church funds.



Apostle Boahene, Lawyer for Enoch Aboagye Amponsah, told the media further comments cannot be made on the issue, since it is already in court.



Meanwhile, Apostle Ebenezer Boahene has been granted a self-recognizance bail.