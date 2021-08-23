Chale Wote organizers granted bail after arrest

Mantse Ayikwei, founder of Chale Wote in Black

The four convenors who were arrested for organizing the Chale Wote arts festival over the weekend have been granted bail.

They were granted bail after being cautioned.



Two organizers of the ‘Chale Wote’ street art festival held at Jamestown in Accra were arrested by the Accra Central Police.



An artist was also arrested at the event.



The arrest took place on the evening of Saturday, August 21, 2021, outside the Ussher Fort at Jamestown, while the virtual event was taking place inside the Fort.

According to the Police, they breached Covid-19 protocols by organizing the ceremony.



The persons arrested included the founder of the annual event Mantse Ayikwei and Nicholas Tetteh Wayo, one of the artistes billed for the event.



They have been granted bail and are to report to the Accra regional police command tomorrow Tuesday, August 24.