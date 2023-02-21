0
Challenge with oxygen supply will be fixed by close of February 21 – TTH

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has assured patients and staff of the facility that the problem with insufficient oxygen will be fixed by the close of work today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

There has been an issue with oxygen supply in the hospital, which management claims is a temporary glitch and apologizes for the inconvenience it has caused clients and staff alike.

The hospital management explained in a statement that Tamale Air, which has hitherto served as the hospital’s most reliable supplier of medical oxygen, has suffered a technical challenge with electricity supply to the station.

The TTH management, however, said it has put in place two strategies to ensure the immediate supply of oxygen to the hospital: engaging the Tamale Central Hospital as well as augmenting the capacity of the internal production unit.

