Change Mahama for eight years benefit - NDC told

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Richard Osei, Contributor

Executive Member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, has advanced very compelling reasons against any likelihood of his party re-electing former President Mahama as its presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, points out re-election of the former president will be tantamount to the NDC hanging itself by a 4-year leash since Mr. Mahama, per the constitution can only be president for one more term and no more.



“Assuming we make Mr. Mahama flagbearer again and he wins the national election and becomes president, the NDC will have to very soon also start thinking about a new flagbearer for the next four years. The question is, is it prudent to constrain ourselves this way given that any new flagbearer that we will discover will have to be groomed from scratch?



“Why don’t we rather use this opportunity to elect a new person who can be groomed for an eight-year term?” Moshake asked.



The former President was in office from 2013 to 2017 after he won the 2012 election in court and then lost the 2016 one.



Per the constitutional term limit, he can only run for another 4-year term, hence Moshake’s questions.

And he points out that it is not only the NDC that stands to suffer a disadvantage from Mahama’s four-year term limit if he wins the 2024 election but the whole country.



“Again, if we succeed in making Mr. Mahama president, he will have to appoint in place an administration of at least 5,000 new appointees. These appointments are going to take a year or more to complete, meaning even the four years we are talking about are not all available to him if he is elected president, the question is, what meaningful development can he make with the three years at his disposal?”



According to Moshake, “for the sake of party and country, the NDC owes it as a responsibility to drop John Mahama and harness a new party leader. NDC must drop John Mahama so that we can arrange for an 8-year term with a new party leader,” Moshake stated.



Moshake’s call comes in the wake of former Kumasi Mayor, Mr. Kojo Bonsu, also advocating for Mr. John Mahama to be dropped by the NDC for a new leader.



Mr. Kojo Bonsu reasons, the former President has had his due term having served as Vice President and President.

Concurring with this position, Moshake quoted Mathew 16:26 of the Bible to underscore the former president’s quest for the presidency again may be an act of power lust.



“What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul? What shall it benefit Ghana and the NDC for John Mahama to win election and only remain in power for some three years?” he asked.



According to the NDC firebrand, Mr. Kojo Bonsu’s advocacy is very encouraging, “because it shows that I am not alone in the argument that I have been advancing against repeating Mr. John Mahama for the fourth time as our flagbearer”.



“I hope delegates see the point that the years leading up to 2024 are an opportunity for us to find and groom a new party leader rather than recycle the same old face. From Assembly Membership to MP to deputy minister to substantive minister to vice price president to president, still Mr. John Mahama wants to be president again, if this is not greed or personal parochial interest, then what is it? As it is often said in Akan, nipa bℇ yℇℇbi na wambℇyℇ ninyinyaa, meaning a human being came to do some, he or she didn’t come to do all” Moshake added.