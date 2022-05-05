Change in methodology accounted for Ghana’s drop in press freedom ranking – Government

Ghana ranked 60th in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index by RSF

Ghana dips in 2022 World Press Freedom Index

Government notes positives of 2022 Press Freedom rankings



Ghana places 60th in 2022 press freedom rankings



The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Information, has reacted to the 2022 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).



According to the ministry, Ghana’s drop from 30 to 60 in the rankings as compared to the 2021 edition is largely accounted for by a change in the methodology used in compiling the rankings.



“It is important to emphasize that the change in methodology significantly accounted for the drop in ranking for a number of countries, including the Netherlands, that dropped from 5th (2021) to 28th (2022) in the global ranking. Due to this development, four (4) of the countries (Netherlands, Jamaica, Switzerland and New Zealand) that ranked top ten (10) in 2021 significantly dropped in ranking, slumping out of the top ten (10) in the year under review.



“It is worthy of note that Ghana’s dip in ranking was largely influenced by two of the new parameters, namely, the Economic Context and Safety of Journalists, where the country scored 47.22% and 62.25%, respectively. The country comparatively performed better in guaranteeing [the] safety of journalists (62.25%) juxtaposed to economic factors that influence media work (47.22%) underpinned by poor salaries for journalists and the lack of financial sustainability of some media houses, making a number of them economically less viable.

Despite the report by RSF casting a bad verdict on the safety of journalists in Ghana, the government noted that some of the activities that fed into the assessment of press freedom included actions by non-state actors.



The government further noted that Ghana chalked some positives in the new rankings by performing creditably well in three out of the five new parameters that RSF used.



“Ghana performed creditably well in three (3) of the five (5) parameters under the new methodology, namely, Political Context, Legal Framework and Social Context. Ghana scored 66%, 81% and 79% in that order. It is worthy of note that this rather significant performance amidst a general downgrade is largely due to initiatives such as the passage of the Right to Information Act, the Coordinated Mechanism on Safety of Journalists and the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme,” the statement said.



On what government intends to do going forward, the statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, noted that the government, among other things, will collaborate with media stakeholders in deepening the safety of journalists.



“To address the RFS’ concern about the poor economic conditions of most journalists in the country, government continue engagements with media associations including media owners to improve the working and economic conditions of journalists,” the ministry noted.



In its overall response, the government of Ghana on the 2022 World Press Freedom Index said it “welcomes the RSF report as a baseline reference document against which press freedom in our country may be gauged in the coming years.”

















