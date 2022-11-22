Channel more investments into Public Basic Education – Africa Education Watch

Africa Education Watch wants all children of school-going age have access to basic education

The Programmes Manager for Africa Education Watch, Mr. Kwesi Nimo has called on the government to heighten investments in public basic education to ensure that all children of school-going age have access to basic education.

Speaking on the Uniiq Breakfast Show with George Sappor, Mr. Nimo revealed that 1.2 million Ghanaian Children of school-going age are currently not in school which is an infringement on Article 38 of the Constitution which states that Education must be compulsory.



According to him, many of the children in Ghana are unable to transition after completing Primary six (6) due to a lack of facilities to enhance their studies.



He further explained that the reason for the lack of access to basic education by children is due to little investment in basic schools to cater for the growing population and the lack of maintenance of existing facilities.

“This has been as a result of fewer investment in building new schools to incorporate the growing population and also the lack of maintenance of existing ones”, Mr. Nimo posited.



Touching on the solution to the problem, Mr. Nimo suggested investing more into the infrastructure of existing basic schools, explaining the state of existing schools must be improved, while new ones are added.



“The investment in basic schools must be heightened, it’s not just about just putting up more schools but also improving the state of existing ones”, he posited.