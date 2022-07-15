0
Menu
News

Chaos breaks out at Bosome Freho after court stops attempt to remove DCE

Screenshot 20220713 193518 1 Am assembly member crashing the windows with a chair

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

There was confusion Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022, at the Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, after the court prevented the removal of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Yaw Danso.

Following this, over 20 assembly members stormed the premises of the Assembly, proceeding to the hall and damaging several properties.

Some chairs, tables, plastic chairs, and Veronica buckets among others, were destroyed by the agitated assemblymen.

Their actions come after an attempt for a vote of no confidence in their District Chief Executive, which was restrained by the court.

In a video available to Angelonline.com.gh, chairs and tables were seen flying through the windows into a nearby bush close to the facility.

One of the conference halls where the ‘demolition exercise’ took place, saw some of its windows made of glasses smashed.

Several attempts by security officers present and some members to calm the nerves of the already aggrieved persons proved futile.

No arrest has since been made at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, tension is still brewing in the District over the assembly members’ displeasure at the court hearing.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report