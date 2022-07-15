Chaos breaks out at Bosome Freho after court stops attempt to remove DCE

Am assembly member crashing the windows with a chair

There was confusion Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022, at the Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, after the court prevented the removal of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Yaw Danso.

Following this, over 20 assembly members stormed the premises of the Assembly, proceeding to the hall and damaging several properties.



Some chairs, tables, plastic chairs, and Veronica buckets among others, were destroyed by the agitated assemblymen.



Their actions come after an attempt for a vote of no confidence in their District Chief Executive, which was restrained by the court.



In a video available to Angelonline.com.gh, chairs and tables were seen flying through the windows into a nearby bush close to the facility.

One of the conference halls where the ‘demolition exercise’ took place, saw some of its windows made of glasses smashed.



Several attempts by security officers present and some members to calm the nerves of the already aggrieved persons proved futile.



No arrest has since been made at the time of filing this report.



Meanwhile, tension is still brewing in the District over the assembly members’ displeasure at the court hearing.