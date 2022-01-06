Charges against you not politically motivated – AG to Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, former deputy Finance Minister

AG drags Cassiel Ato Forson, 2 others to court

AG goes to court over €2.37M in ambulance deal



Ato Forson denies claims of causing financial loss



The Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, has said claims that the charges against the former deputy finance minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, are politically motivated are false.



According to her, the issue has nothing to do with his stance on the controversial E-Levy in the 2022 Budget Statement but the willful causing of financial loss to to the country, based on investigations that began in 2017 into the issue. The Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, said the press conference held by Ato Forson during which he made the suggestions, was “laden with factual misrepresentations and calculated at scandalizing the criminal proceedings pending in the High Court against the Member of Parliament and exposing the Attorney-General to prejudice and hatred.”



“The investigations into the financial crimes perpetrated against the Republic of Ghana in the matter of the failed purchase of ambulances for the State began in 2017.

“Same had been ongoing since 2017 with a number of statements taken from various persons at different times” including Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, Madam Sherry Ayittey and Dr Alex Segbefia, all former Health Ministers,” the statement said.



The state has charged former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, with the wilful causing of financial loss to the Republic of Ghana and intentionally misapplying public property in the supply of 200 ambulances.



Cassiel Ato Forson in response to the suit, had earlier alleged at a press conference, that his prosecution was initiated because he raised concerns against the introduction of the controversial E-levy.



He also denied any wrongdoing in the importation of ambulances during the erstwhile NDC administration.