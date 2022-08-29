2
Charles Amoako Brobbey declares intention to contest as Tema East Constituency treasurer position

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 28 At 2.jpeg Charles Amoako Brobbey,

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Branch chairman of Tema East Constituency, Charles Amoako Brobbey, has declared his intention to contest the position of treasurer when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) opens nominations at the constituency level.

The decision to contest he says is premised on the cardinal agenda to mobilize, build and ensure a strong financial and human resource base for the Tema East constituency, to propel the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

“…having supported the party, both financially and logistically at the constituency level in the last few years coupled with my humility, generosity and unblemished integrity, l believe that l have what it takes to mobilize funds; ensure transparency and accountability to help the NDC consolidate its base in Tema East for the victory ahead.

“I therefore humbly plead with delegates of the Tema East Constituency to join hands with me to make this agenda a success. Indeed, a vote for Charles Amoako Brobbey (Freshers) is a vote for the NDC victory in 2024. Please come on board, and let's do it together,” he said.

The party is yet to open nominations for branch elections.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
